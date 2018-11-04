  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Football
    5:00 PMEyewitness News Sunday
    6:30 PMEyewitness News Sunday
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Orkin, a pest control company, is helping a Philadelphia insect museum get back in business after being robbed of several critters.

New ‘VoteWithMe’ App Reveals Your Friends’ Voting History, Party

The Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion celebrated its grand reopening Saturday in Northeast Philadelphia.

spider $10,000 Donation From Orkin Helps Reopen Philadelphia Insectarium And Butterfly Pavilion

Credit: CBS3

The museum had to shut down two months ago after 7,000 of its exotic bugs were stolen. The rare insects and reptiles that had been stolen were valued at over $40,000.

Orkin, a pest control company, donated $10,000 to the museum. “We’re usually okay with removing bugs, but this week’s insect heist at the Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion has us wanting to give the bugs back,” Orkin said in their announcement on social media.

They offered a $1 for every like on their social media post and $5 for every share up to $10,000 to help the museum.

orkin donation $10,000 Donation From Orkin Helps Reopen Philadelphia Insectarium And Butterfly Pavilion

Credit: CBS3

Other groups also offered resources to the museum so it could reopen its doors.

Camden County Establishes First Tool Library In New Jersey

A Gofundme campaign raised nearly $20,000 for the museum.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s