PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Orkin, a pest control company, is helping a Philadelphia insect museum get back in business after being robbed of several critters.

The Philadelphia Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion celebrated its grand reopening Saturday in Northeast Philadelphia.

The museum had to shut down two months ago after 7,000 of its exotic bugs were stolen. The rare insects and reptiles that had been stolen were valued at over $40,000.

Orkin, a pest control company, donated $10,000 to the museum. “We’re usually okay with removing bugs, but this week’s insect heist at the Insectarium and Butterfly Pavilion has us wanting to give the bugs back,” Orkin said in their announcement on social media.

They offered a $1 for every like on their social media post and $5 for every share up to $10,000 to help the museum.

Other groups also offered resources to the museum so it could reopen its doors.

A Gofundme campaign raised nearly $20,000 for the museum.