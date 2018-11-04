Filed Under:Local TV, Route 42

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Officials are investigating a single vehicle accident that killed two people and injured three others on Route 42.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Route 42 in Gloucester Township at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The conditions of the others weren’t immediately available. It is unclear what caused the accident.

One lane is closed while the investigation continues.

