Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Officials are investigating a single vehicle accident that killed two people and injured three others on Route 42.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Route 42 in Gloucester Township at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The conditions of the others weren’t immediately available. It is unclear what caused the accident.

Woman Dead After Crashing Vehicle Into Utility Pole In Delaware: Police

One lane is closed while the investigation continues.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)