MILLSBORO, Del. (CBS) – Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a single vehicle.

The accident happened on Mount Joy Road just north of Cordrey Road at 6:35 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police say a 32-year-old woman was driving at an unsafe speed heading northbound when she failed to follow the moderate right curve and drove off the road striking a utility pole.

The woman was not wearing a seat belt.

She was transported to Beebe Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

It is unclear if the woman was impaired at the time of the accident.

Mount Joy Road was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.