Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — A woman is in custody after an attempted robbery went awry at the Concord Mall Friday.

Community Rallies After Beloved School Nurse Dies In Havertown House Fire

The Delaware State Police say that Marnaishja Cooper, 23, put on a pair of Timberland boots and tried to leave the store without paying.

An employee tried to stop Cooper, but she punched and kicked him. Cooper continued to flee the store with the stolen merchandise.

When a mall security officer tried to apprehend her, Cooper bit him. Still, he was able to take her into custody.

Officials say she initially gave a fake name before they were able to verify who she was and that she was from Newark.

2 Men In Critical Condition After Shooting In Fairhill

The security officer was taken to Wilmington Hospital where he was treated for his injuries and then released. The Foot Locker employee was not injured in the scuffle.

Cooper is facing multiple charges and is being held on $6,500 bond at the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution.