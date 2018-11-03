Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A line of heavy rain and strong storms associated with a cold front pushed through the region last night, leaving behind extensive storm damage across the mid-Atlantic this morning.

That line of storms prompted several tornado warnings as well. The National Weather Service is currently reviewing storm reports and will be making a decision later Saturday morning as to whether they will be sending out a team to assess the damage and determine if any tornadoes did indeed touch down.

The rain left its mark as well causing creeks, rivers, and streams to swell. Some spots picked up anywhere between 3-6 inches of rain with last night’s storms. A record daily maximum rainfall was set in the Allentown area where just under 3.5 inches of rain fell. The old record was 1.59 inches set back in the 1930s.

In the meantime, it is much quieter this morning with a few lingering showers and we will dry out with the return of sunshine Saturday afternoon.

However, get ready because the winds are expected to crank up. Gusts up to 45 mph will be possible in some locations Saturday afternoon.

It will be much cooler outdoors compared to the last couple of days. Look for a high this Saturday in the 50s.

FORECAST: