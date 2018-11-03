  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A line of heavy rain and strong storms associated with a cold front pushed through the region last night, leaving behind extensive storm damage across the mid-Atlantic this morning.

That line of storms prompted several tornado warnings as well. The National Weather Service is currently reviewing storm reports and will be making a decision later Saturday morning as to whether they will be sending out a team to assess the damage and determine if any tornadoes did indeed touch down.

The rain left its mark as well causing creeks, rivers, and streams to swell. Some spots picked up anywhere between 3-6 inches of rain with last night’s storms. A record daily maximum rainfall was set in the Allentown area where just under 3.5 inches of rain fell. The old record was 1.59 inches set back in the 1930s.

In the meantime, it is much quieter this morning with a few lingering showers and we will dry out with the return of sunshine Saturday afternoon.

However, get ready because the winds are expected to crank up. Gusts up to 45 mph will be possible in some locations Saturday afternoon.

It will be much cooler outdoors compared to the last couple of days. Look for a high this Saturday in the 50s.

The Eyewitness Weather Team will continue to keep you posted on the latest weather alerts and updates.

FORECAST:

THIS AFTERNOON — Lingering Morning Showers Followed by Clearing. Turning Cooler and Windy. High 58

TONIGHT — Mostly Clear and Cold. Low 38

SUNDAY — Sunny and Cool. High 57

MONDAY — Mostly Cloudy with Showers Developing. High 60

TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY) — Mostly Cloudy with a Few Showers, Warmer. High 68

WEDNESDAY — Mostly Cloudy with Morning Showers then Clearing. High 66

—————————

JERSEY SHORE:

THIS AFTERNOON — Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers Early, then Turning Mostly Sunny and Windy. High 60

TONIGHT — Mostly Clear and Cold. Low 46

SUNDAY — Sunny and Cool. High 56

OCEAN TEMP: 58-61°

——————————-

POCONOS:

THIS AFTERNOON — Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers Early, then Turning Mostly Sunny and Windy. High 50

TONIGHT — Mostly Clear. Low 32

SUNDAY — Sunny and Chilly. High 49

