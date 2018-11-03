  • CBS 3On Air

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) —  Parx Casino is going all in on sports betting.

Officials have announced plans for a $10 million sports betting complex at the Bensalem casino.  In October, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approved sports betting for the casino and its South Philadelphia Turf Club.

The complex is expected to open sometime in 2019. Until then, Parx says it will create a temporary sportsbook in a former bar space.

The U.S. Supreme Court legalized sports betting in May.

Parx was one of the first casinos in the state to get a license.

