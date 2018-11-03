Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) — Now fans don’t even have to go to Broadway to hear Bruce Springsteen’s sold-out show. The New Jersey native’s wildly-popular solo Broadway show will now become an album.

Springsteen, a Tony Award winner, announced the release with a preview of the single “Land of Hopes and Dreams” on Twitter Friday.

The soundtrack will arrive Dec. 14 the day before Springsteen’s final Broadway performance, which will also be streamed as a Netflix special.

“Springsteen on Broadway” has been extended three times due to its immense popularity and success.

He had previously planned to end in February, then pushed it to June 30, then pushed that to Dec. 15.

In the show, Springsteen performs more than a dozen songs and tells stories about growing up in New Jersey.

“The Boss” surprised fans in Asbury Park, New Jersey at the See.Hear.Now festival with an unexpected performance in September.

