PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Downed trees, flooded roads, and property damage — neighbors are waking up throughout the Philadelphia region are checking to see what the wild weather overnight has done to their homes and cars.

The Lehigh Valley took a hit from the wild weather, which is not how people wanted to start their weekend. A tree fell on one home on North Franklin Street in Pottstown.

Other areas in Pottstown also took hits and are experiencing storm damage. Several crashes occurred overnight, but it seems either the two drivers either knew each other or didn’t mind the fender bender because both cars then kept going.

One video shows almost knee-high water not far from here on High and Roland Avenues in Pottstown. Crews had to rescue an 86-year-old woman after her friend’s car stalled in the water. She’s thankful for the crews her helped her to safety.

Several transformers were blown across the area. A tree began to burn after one of the transformers blew on Keim Street in Lower Pottsgrove.

Not far from there, high winds picked up a roof right off the Farmington Court apartment complex here at Reynolds Street and Farmington Avenue.

A piece of one roof that had been ripped from the building was found lying in the street. The complex was not evacuated but the fire chief is warning people to be cautious.

In Allentown, floodwaters near Trout Creek overflowed into South 4th and Brookdale Streets. Cars were stranded in the middle of the road, as the rain fell and the water rose.

In another part of Allentown, the fire department rushed to a landslide on River Drive near the Lehigh River. While it blocked part of the road, there are no reports of injuries.

Flooding also put cars underwater at a parking lot for Moravian College in Bethlehem. The flooding happened along Mauch Chunk Road, not far from Monocacy Creek.