  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:30 PMCollege Football: The Drive to Atlanta
    3:00 PMCollege Football Today
    3:30 PMCollege Football
    7:00 PMEyewitness News Saturday
    7:30 PMInside Edition
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A heartbroken community is rallying around the daughter and grandson of a beloved teacher killed in a house fire in Havertown Friday.

Roseann McLaughlin, 56, was killed when a fire broke out on the 900 block of Larchmont Avenue around 6 p.m.

Police Investigating After More Than 40 Vehicles Vandalized On Temple University’s Campus

Chief John Viola tells CBS3 that the flames were too intense for firefighters to rescue the woman who authorities say used a wheelchair and was unable to get out.

“And the mother and the daughter were trying to drag it out of the house and it got caught in the doorway,” explained Chief Viola.

Roseann was a registered nurse and served as a coordinator for the health services department at the Overbrook School for the Blind.

fire havertown Community Rallies After Beloved School Nurse Dies In Havertown House Fire

Credit: CBS3

“The news of Roseann’s passing comes as a shock for our community and we’re appreciative of the interest you express in sharing how a broader community can support her loved ones,” says Todd Reeves, the CEO and Executive Director of the Overbrook School for the Blind.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up by a community member to help raise funds for Roseann’s daughter and grandson. “The community and children as a whole at OSB lost a truly remarkable woman yesterday,” writes the campaign’s organizer, Melissa Brown.

Racist Letter Threatens To Burn Down Woman’s Home If She’s Too Noisy

Both Roseann’s daughter and grandson safely made it out of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s