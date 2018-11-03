Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A heartbroken community is rallying around the daughter and grandson of a beloved teacher killed in a house fire in Havertown Friday.

Roseann McLaughlin, 56, was killed when a fire broke out on the 900 block of Larchmont Avenue around 6 p.m.

Police Investigating After More Than 40 Vehicles Vandalized On Temple University’s Campus

Chief John Viola tells CBS3 that the flames were too intense for firefighters to rescue the woman who authorities say used a wheelchair and was unable to get out.

“And the mother and the daughter were trying to drag it out of the house and it got caught in the doorway,” explained Chief Viola.

Roseann was a registered nurse and served as a coordinator for the health services department at the Overbrook School for the Blind.

“The news of Roseann’s passing comes as a shock for our community and we’re appreciative of the interest you express in sharing how a broader community can support her loved ones,” says Todd Reeves, the CEO and Executive Director of the Overbrook School for the Blind.

A Gofundme campaign has been set up by a community member to help raise funds for Roseann’s daughter and grandson. “The community and children as a whole at OSB lost a truly remarkable woman yesterday,” writes the campaign’s organizer, Melissa Brown.

Racist Letter Threatens To Burn Down Woman’s Home If She’s Too Noisy

Both Roseann’s daughter and grandson safely made it out of the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.