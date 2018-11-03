Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — Tackling projects around the house or getting ahold of hard-to-find tools is even easier as Camden County announces a tool library for their residents.

Camden County’s Tool Library offers a large inventory of all kinds of tools from handsaws, cement mixers, cordless saws, drills, and more. It’s the first library of its kind in the Garden State, according to Local Tools.

So far, the inventory boasts more than 800 various kinds of tools that residents from any of the 37 municipalities of the county can borrow and use.

The Tool Library gives community members access to useful, often expensive items at no cost.

Tools can be borrowed for up to seven days and are subject to late fees according to the library’s policy waiver, but certain ones can be renewed. Also, only residents older than 18 can borrow tools.

The library is always accepting donations of tools and materials.

The Tool Library in Gloucester Township is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon, year-round.