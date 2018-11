Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – There is some new artwork on display under the Ben Franklin Bridge.

Two murals now adorn the walls of the 5th Street vehicular and pedestrian tunnels beneath the bridge.

Muralists Brad Carney and Melissa Mandel provide attendees a tour of their work in the pedestrian tunnel. #BenFranklinBridge pic.twitter.com/4VbxL5uVev — DRPA (@DRPA_PAandNJ) November 3, 2018

The Delaware River Port Authority partnered with Mural Arts Philadelphia to brighten up the area.

The designs pay homage to past and present behind-the-scenes bridge workers and it certainly wasn’t easy.

Officials say it’s 2,000-feet long and about 9-feet high.