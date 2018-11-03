Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Survivors of sexual assault were recognized Saturday in Center City for the first ever All Survivors Day.

I am the first know victim of Olympic team Doctor Larry Nassar,” said Philadelphia native Sarah Klein.

Klein spoke at the inaugural event, opening up about her now very public story of sexual abuse.

“Myself and many of us here today were victims of institutions who failed us. Institutions who value money, reputations, and [in] my case medals, more than the safety and innocence of children,” added Klein.

All Survivors Day aims to empower other sexual assault survivors to speak up and speak out because as another speaker and survivor explain, a survivors voice can result in justice and change.

“After eight years of fighting against my abuser and bishops that covered up, the Pope went to our country in Chile,” said Juan Carlos Cruz. “The Pope in front of the world said Juan Carlos Cruz is a liar.”

Juan Carlos Cruz refused to stop speaking his truth.

His relentlessness led to an investigation against the Chilean Catholic Church clergy and then last March a different message came from the Pope.

“He issued a letter to the world saying he had made a big mistake. He wanted to apologize to me and my two friends and he wanted to invite us,” added Cruz. “After we left summoned, summoned the whole bishop’s conference and fired all them. Thirty-one bishops.”

In solidarity with Philadelphia’s All Survivors Day, almost 40 other cities throughout the country and world held similar All Survivors Day events.