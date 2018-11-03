  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMCollege Football
    11:00 PMEyewitness News at 11pm Saturday
    11:35 PMEyewitness News Saturday
    12:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    01:05 AMNCIS: New Orleans
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Sexual Assault Survivors

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Survivors of sexual assault were recognized Saturday in Center City for the first ever All Survivors Day.

I am the first know victim of Olympic team Doctor Larry Nassar,” said Philadelphia native Sarah Klein.

Klein spoke at the inaugural event, opening up about her now very public story of sexual abuse.

all survivors day First All Survivors Day Aims To Empower Sexual Assault Survivors To Speak Up, Speak Out

Credit: CBS3

“Myself and many of us here today were victims of institutions who failed us. Institutions who value money, reputations, and [in] my case medals, more than the safety and innocence of children,” added Klein.

Community Rallies After Beloved School Nurse Dies In Havertown House Fire 

All Survivors Day aims to empower other sexual assault survivors to speak up and speak out because as another speaker and survivor explain, a survivors voice can result in justice and change.

“After eight years of fighting against my abuser and bishops that covered up, the Pope went to our country in Chile,” said Juan Carlos Cruz. “The Pope in front of the world said Juan Carlos Cruz is a liar.”

Juan Carlos Cruz refused to stop speaking his truth.

His relentlessness led to an investigation against the Chilean Catholic Church clergy and then last March a different message came from the Pope.

Woman Caught Stealing Attacked Foot Locker Employee, Bit Security Guard: Police 

“He issued a letter to the world saying he had made a big mistake. He wanted to apologize to me and my two friends and he wanted to invite us,” added Cruz. “After we left summoned, summoned the whole bishop’s conference and fired all them. Thirty-one bishops.”

In solidarity with Philadelphia’s All Survivors Day, almost 40 other cities throughout the country and world held similar All Survivors Day events.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s