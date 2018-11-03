  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMPet Vet Dream Team
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMPaid Program
    1:00 PMPaid Program
    1:30 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people are in the hospital after a double shooting in Fairhill.

Racist Letter Threatens To Burn Down Woman’s Home If She’s Too Noisy

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. Friday night along the 1800 block of East Somerset Street.

Police say one man was shot in the head. The other was shot in the chest.

somerset street shooting fairhill2 2 Men In Critical Condition After Shooting In Fairhill

Credit: CBS3

Both were taken to the hospital and were listed in critical condition at last check.

Officials: 56-Year-Old Woman Killed In House Fire In Havertown

So far, there are no arrests and there is no word on the victims’ identities.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s