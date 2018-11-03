Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people are in the hospital after a double shooting in Fairhill.

Racist Letter Threatens To Burn Down Woman’s Home If She’s Too Noisy

The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. Friday night along the 1800 block of East Somerset Street.

Police say one man was shot in the head. The other was shot in the chest.

Both were taken to the hospital and were listed in critical condition at last check.

Officials: 56-Year-Old Woman Killed In House Fire In Havertown

So far, there are no arrests and there is no word on the victims’ identities.