GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Officials are investigating a single vehicle accident that killed two people on Route 42.

The vehicle was traveling northbound on Route 42 at 9:30 Saturday evening.

Police: 2 Killed In Single Vehicle Crash On Route 42

credit: cbs3

State Police confirm two people are dead.

It is unclear what caused the accident.

One lane is closed while the investigation continues.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

