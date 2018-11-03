Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – Officials are investigating a single vehicle accident that killed two people on Route 42.
The vehicle was traveling northbound on Route 42 at 9:30 Saturday evening.
Woman Dead After Crashing Vehicle Into Utility Pole In Delaware: Police
State Police confirm two people are dead.
It is unclear what caused the accident.
One lane is closed while the investigation continues.
Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.