PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Apple released a bunch of new emojis this week, but one in particular has left people confused.

No one is exactly sure what the emoji represents but drunk seems to be the best guess.

Officially called “Woozy Face,” it’s a mix of a wink, a grimace and a blush.

Even Twitter detectives couldn’t agree on a meaning.

checking your bank after a night out https://t.co/Fi6umpDrej — T👻 (@tiabinghamx) November 1, 2018

when all your pending transactions hit you all at once https://t.co/DEsAfcuFgL — lewis aitken ☃️ (@basicallylewis) November 1, 2018

When you burp and try and push your breath out the side of ya mouth https://t.co/h7bqPcJYpj — Ethan Cooper (@ECoop59) November 1, 2018

The emoji was one of 158 released by Apple as part of Tuesday’s IOS 12.1 update.