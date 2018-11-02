Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Friday Football Frenzy game of the week on November 2, 2018 will be Interboro at Upper Merion!
Interboro beats Upper Merion 33-22.
