Gritty Shook As Philadelphians Show Mascot Love With Halloween CostumesIt turns out that Gritty is very particular about his "lewk".

Look for Teal Pumpkins for Allergy-Free Halloween TreatsThe nationwide Teal Pumpkin Project was started by a group called FARE (Food Allergy & Research Education).

4 Great Fall Getaway Ideas For Every Kind Of VacationThe fall season is not only one of the most affordable and less hectic times to travel, it's also one of the most beautiful, conjuring up images of autumn leaves, pastoral landscapes and lively harvest festivals.

Budget Getaway: Fly From Philadelphia To Charleston (And Back Again)The city sits on a harbor at the nexus of three rivers, and it boasts a vibrant music and arts scene, along with numerous museums and family-friendly attractions.

Taste With Tori: Devil's DenThe story of the original "Devil's Den", which dates back to the Battle of Gettysburg in 1863.

3 Halloween-Themed Events In Philadelphia This Week For $20 Or LessLooking to shake up your regular routine? Check out these three ideas for what to do in Philadelphia this week, all clocking in at under $20 per person. From an '80s Halloween party to a spooky bar crawl, here's the best of the Philly Halloween scene this week.