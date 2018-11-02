Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s been nearly a week since the tragic shooting that claimed the lives of 11 people at the Tree of Life Synagogue. The Jewish community is calling for one another and allies to “Show Up For Shabbat” in solidarity with Pittsburgh.

In Philadelphia and South Jersey, passionate communities are rallying around the “Show Up For Shabbat”, or #ShowUpForShabbot, movement in the fight against Anti-Semitism.

The movement was created by the Global Jewish Advocacy to honor “the memory of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting victims.”

After receiving great support from the community, Temple Emanuel in Cherry Hill is expecting a full house at Friday night’s Solidarity Shabbat.

“We are expecting a full house just as we had last Sunday at the community healing service we held in honor of the Pittsburgh tragedy,” said Erin Katz, Interim Membership Coordinator for Temple Emanuel. “At tonight’s Shabbat, we [will] all stand together as a united group in celebration of Shabbat and of our Jewish heritage. We will draw strength from one another and honor the lives lost in Pittsburgh.”

In Cherry Hill, the Congregation M’kor Shalom called for the community to join them at their solidarity event. “Rabbi Hirsh’s sermon will focus on “fragility and stability” in light of the tragic events of the past week,” officials stated on Facebook.

The Jewish Federacy of Greater Philadelphia has called on community members to take part in the Solidarity Shabbat. “Pray because we want to. Pray because we need to,” the federation wrote on Facebook in their call-to-action.

The impact of the massacre was felt nationwide and reached over 300 miles to the Philadelphia-area. One of the victims, Dr. Jerry Rabinowitz, 66, completed both his undergraduate and medical degrees at the University of Pennsylvania. He was laid to rest Tuesday after his funeral at the Jewish Community Center in Squirrel Hill.

On Friday, the eldest victim Rose Mallinger, 97, was laid to rest.

Just hours after the shooting, the Philadelphia community gathered in Rittenhouse Square to mourn, express shock, and grieve together. Distance had no bearing on the community that it felt it was an attack on their faith.

“It’s an invasion of your safe space because I was also in service this morning,” said Vered Schwell of Lower Merion.

Others expressed outrage in light of the attacks.

“This is the worst act of Jewish terrorism ever in the United States,” said Steve Gartner of Penn Valley. “It’s extremely sad. We’re not fearful. Extremely angry.”

The Pittsburgh synagogue shooting is now considered the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in United States history, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

#ShowUpForShabbot also seeks to campaign against all forms of hate.

“We will rise to confront it with solidarity and determination,” officials from the Global Jewish Advocacy stated.