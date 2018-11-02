Filed Under:Local, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gun violence in the city continues after a man was shot at 19th and Gerritt Streets in Point Breeze.

This happened around 7 p.m. Thursday.

The 25-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Unversity Hospital with a gunshot wound to his left arm.

The victim is in critical, but stable condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

Police are still investigating.

