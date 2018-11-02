Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police hope surveillance video can help them solve a shooting in the Fairhill section of North Philadelphia.

The victim’s family says the 29-year-old man was sitting on the steps of his home, on the 200 block of West Cambria Street, when they heard gunfire.

They found the man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound in the chest. He was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital.

He’s in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.