PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Police Department’s homicide unit is investigating after a man was found stabbed to death inside his Northeast Philadelphia apartment.

The man’s landlord and a friend found the 31-year-old man’s body just before 5:30 p.m. Thursday in his basement apartment on the 10000 block of Clark Street in Somerton.

When medics and officers arrived, the man was lying on the bathroom floor bleeding heavily. There was a knife beside him. Paramedics pronounced him dead at 5:35 p.m.

Initially, when police talked to witnesses, they believed it was a suicide. However, a medical examiner’s later discovered the man had been stabbed multiple times in his chest, torso and both of his arms.

somerton stabbing2 Police Investigate Suspicious Death Of Man Found Stabbed Multiple Times In Somerton

Credit: CBS3

“The 31-year-old victim lived in that basement apartment. He was seen yesterday evening. And then when the landlord and a friend went to check on him case they haven’t, didn’t hear from him all day, and they normally walk the dog. When they went inside the property, that’s when they found his body laying on the bathroom floor,” explained Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The apartment was not ransacked and that there were no signs of forced entry according to officials.

The man’s landlord told investigators that the door was unlocked. Homicide investigators have interviewed him and the friend.

A full autopsy is scheduled for sometime Friday to determine the man’s exact cause of death.

