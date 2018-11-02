Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Philadelphia Parking Authority is holding a groundbreaking for a new 210 space neighborhood parking lot in Old City Friday.

The parking lot will be located on the corner of 2nd and Florist Streets under the Ben Franklin Bridge.

The parking lot reserved for monthly patrons is expected to be complete in the spring of 2019.

The groundbreaking ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m.