Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new medicinal marijuana shop opened its doors in South Philadelphia Friday.

Grassroots Cannabis cut the ribbon on Herbology, their newest dispensary this morning. The shop is located at 1125-27 E. Passyunk Avenue.

Herbology will be the Chicago-based company’s ninth location in Pennsylvania.

8 Charged In Multi-County Drug Trafficking Bust

Medical marijuana became legal in the state in 2016. The law allows patients with serious medical conditions to access marijuana.