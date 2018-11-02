Comments
Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new medicinal marijuana shop opened its doors in South Philadelphia Friday.
Grassroots Cannabis cut the ribbon on Herbology, their newest dispensary this morning. The shop is located at 1125-27 E. Passyunk Avenue.
Herbology will be the Chicago-based company’s ninth location in Pennsylvania.
8 Charged In Multi-County Drug Trafficking Bust
Medical marijuana became legal in the state in 2016. The law allows patients with serious medical conditions to access marijuana.