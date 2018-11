HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – A person has died after flames rip through a home in Havertown on Friday night.

It happened in the 900 block of Larchmont Ave. around 6 p.m.

Chopper 3 was over the scene as firefighters worked to get the fire under control.

Chief John Viola tells CBS3’s Joe Holden that one person has died in the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.