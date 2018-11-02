Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Black & Decker is recalling some of their hammer drills due to a potential injury hazard.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, about 641,000 drills are being recalled because “the side handle sold with the drill can slip or break, leading to a loss of control of the tool, posing an injury hazard.”

This recall involves side handles supplied with Porter-Cable brand model PC70THD ½ Inch VSR 2-Speed Hammer Drills, Black & Decker brand model DR560 ½ Inch Drill/Drivers, and Bostitch brand models BTE140 and BTE141 ½ Inch Hammer Drills.

Porter-Cable ½ Inch VSR 2-Speed Hammer Drill: PC70THD

Black & Decker ½ Inch Drill/Driver: DR560

Bostitch ½ Inch Hammer Drill: BTE140 and BTE141

Consumers are urged to stop using the drills immediately and contact Black & Decker for a free replacement side handle.

The drills were sold at Home Depot, Lowe’s, major home and hardware stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com and other online retailers from January 2010 through July 2018 for between $50 and $100

