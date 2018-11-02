  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An accident on I-676 is snarling traffic Friday morning.

The multi-vehicle accident happened at approximately 6:38 a.m.

Three trucks were involved in the accident that is causing delays in the eastbound lanes of the I-676/Vine Street Expressway at the 8th Street exit.

The left and center lanes of I-676 eastbound are blocked by one of the trucks involved in the accident.

The right lane is squeezing by, but the movement is slow.

It is not known if there are any injuries. The cause of the accident is unknown.

This is a developing story. 

 

