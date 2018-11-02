Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — Two men are in highly critical condition after being trapped upside down in a burning vehicle Friday morning, according to police.

Trenton officials arrived at the 300 block of North Warren Street this morning to find two males entrapped in an overturned vehicle following a single vehicle accident.

Woman Accidentally Drives Car Into Aston Police Department: Police

On arrival, fire crews observed heavy smoke coming from the overturned vehicle and during extrication, the vehicle caught fire.

The two men — one unconscious — were freed by fire crews and transported to the hospital. Both are in very critical condition, officials say.

There is no word on road closures at this time.