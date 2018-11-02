  • CBS 3On Air

Credit: CBS3

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) – One person is being treated as crews battle a 2-alarm residential fire in Claymont.

Chopper 3 was over a complex located on the 900 block of Peachtree Road around 11 a.m.

Credit: CBS3

Crews are assisting one patient at this time.

There is no word on the extent of the patient’s injuries.

No additional information is available at this time.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

