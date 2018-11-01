WESTWOOD, CA - JULY 9: Actors Martin Lawrence and Will Smith attend the "Bad Boys II" movie premiere at the Mann's Village theatre on July 9, 2003 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It only took 15 years but Will Smith is bringing one of his most famous characters back to the big screen.

The West Philly native posted that video on Instagram Thursday afternoon confirming there’s going to be a “Bad Boys 3.”

Smith and Martin Lawrence last teamed up in 2003.

Look for the movie in theaters in 2020.