PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Wawa is offering free coffee to celebrate its latest grand opening of the newest store in Center City Thursday.

From Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, coffee will be free for all that visit and take part in celebrating the store at 12th and Market.

A celebratory event kicked off at 10 a.m. Nov. 1 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony before a hoagie-building competition between local police and fire teams. Money raised through that competition will fund the Tour de Shore Children’s foundation.

“We are thrilled to further our commitment to our hometown by opening another new store in Center City Philadelphia and providing convenience and fresh food options to residents and visitors as the newest member of the thriving east market community,” said Chris Gheysens, Wawa president & CEO.