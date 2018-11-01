Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A South Philly neighborhood is waking up without water service after an overnight water main break.

The main ruptured around 2 a.m. Thursday on Christian Street, between Broad and 15th Streets.

Crews have shut off the valve, meaning there’s no water flowing into homes and businesses in the area.

“When they wake up, unfortunately, there will be no water to their homes while we get out here to make repairs to the main, so we can restore the water to the customers,’ said Water Department Community Relations Manager John DiGiulio.

There are also road closures near the scene.

The water department hopes to restore service by tonight.