  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMFace the Truth
    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A South Philly neighborhood is waking up without water service after an overnight water main break.

The main ruptured around 2 a.m. Thursday on Christian Street, between Broad and 15th Streets.

Crews have shut off the valve, meaning there’s no water flowing into homes and businesses in the area.

“When they wake up, unfortunately, there will be no water to their homes while we get out here to make repairs to the main, so we can restore the water to the customers,’ said Water Department Community Relations Manager John DiGiulio.

There are also road closures near the scene.

The water department hopes to restore service by tonight.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s