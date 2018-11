Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Volunteers and city officials gathered in Kensington on Thursday to do a large-scale clean up of Kensington Avenue.

It’s part of the “Philadelphia Resilience Project” and the city’s emergency response to combat the opioid crisis.

Mayor Kenney joined officials from the streets department, water department and SEPTA.

The city’s ‘community life improvement program’ is leading the clean-up effort.