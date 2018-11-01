Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tupac Shakur’s material has found a new home at Temple University Thursday.

Some materials from the slain rapper’s estate were gifted to the university’s Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection since they offer a course about Shakur titled “Tupac Shakur and the Hip-Hop Revolution.” The 3-credit course studies the influential rappers impact on the culture and music of hip-hop and the community.

Most notably, Temple will acquire the bullet-dented gold and diamond crown medallion Shakur was wearing during a 1994 shooting in New York City.

The school will also receive the diamond earring Shakur wore on the cover of his critically-acclaimed “All Eyez On Me” album.

Other items that will go to the collection include handwritten lyrics to songs like “I Ain’t Mad At Cha” and “It Ain’t Easy”; track lists for unreleased albums “Street Fame,” “Troublesome,” “The Young Thugz” and “Nuthin’ Gold;” and other related handwritten lists and lyrics.