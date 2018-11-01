A wall dedicated to the memory of US rapper Tupac Shakur is seen on May 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. Twenty years after his death, Tupac still reigns. Other rappers have succeeded him in stardom, and promotional efforts around Tupac have been haphazard, but the artist who died at age 25 on September 13, 1996, in Las Vegas, maintains a hold that is among the most enduring in recent times. / AFP / VALERIE MACON / TO GO WITH AFP STORY by Shaun TANDON, "20 years on, Tupac reigns as potent global force" (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tupac Shakur’s material has found a new home at Temple University Thursday.

Some materials from the slain rapper’s estate were gifted to the university’s Charles L. Blockson Afro-American Collection since they offer a course about Shakur titled “Tupac Shakur and the Hip-Hop Revolution.” The 3-credit course studies the influential rappers impact on the culture and music of hip-hop and the community.

Most notably, Temple will acquire the bullet-dented gold and diamond crown medallion Shakur was wearing during a 1994 shooting in New York City.

The school will also receive the diamond earring Shakur wore on the cover of his critically-acclaimed “All Eyez On Me” album.

Other items that will go to the collection include handwritten lyrics to songs like “I Ain’t Mad At Cha” and “It Ain’t Easy”; track lists for unreleased albums “Street Fame,” “Troublesome,” “The Young Thugz” and “Nuthin’ Gold;” and other related handwritten lists and lyrics.