Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

TYRONE, Pa. (AP) — A school superintendent in Pennsylvania says a school bus driver arrived at a stop to find a fatally injured second-grader, who apparently had been hit by a vehicle while waiting for the bus.

Tyrone Area School District Superintendent Cathy Harlow says in a Facebook posting that the apparent hit-and-run happened before school Thursday morning.

She says the bus driver called 911 and stayed with the 7-year-old boy until first responders arrived.

She says counseling is being provided for students and staff at Tyrone Elementary School.

State police are investigating.

No other details were immediately available.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s