Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The American Red Cross has launched a new online course to teach people how to respond to opioid overdoses.

The 45-minute “First Aid for Opioid Overdoses” course teaches users how to identify the signs and symptoms of a suspected opioid overdose and the proper care techniques to use based on the responsiveness of the victim.

“An opioid overdose is a life-threatening emergency,” said Rosie Taravella, CEO, American Red Cross New Jersey Region. “When you suspect an opioid overdose, it’s important to start providing care immediately and knowing what to do can help save someone’s life.”

10th Death Reported At New Jersey Pediatric Center Amid Viral Outbreak

Information about how to use several products that temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose is also included.

The program also includes special guidance on how to handle an overdose episode for shelter workers during disasters, which recently helped to save a person’s life during Hurricane Florence.

People can register for the course at redcross.org.