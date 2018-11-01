BREAKING:Police: Student In Custody After Bringing Pellet Gun, Upper Darby High School Remains On Lockdown
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:30 AMFace the Truth
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A student from Upper Darby High School is in custody after a lockdown was established due to reports of a gun on campus Thursday morning.

The student allegedly brought a pellet gun to the high school, according to officials.

Gas Leak Forces Closure Of 2 Central Bucks Schools

The gun found by police was “plastic”, Upper Darby Police confirmed on Twitter after an investigation.

There was no immediate threat during the lockdown and any potential threat has been resolved according to Upper Darby police.

Several Cars Vandalized In East Falls Overnight

The lockdown has been lifted according to school officials.

“Everyone is safe,” Upper Darby High School officials tweeted.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s