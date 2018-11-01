Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

UPPER DARBY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A student from Upper Darby High School is in custody after a lockdown was established due to reports of a gun on campus Thursday morning.

The student allegedly brought a pellet gun to the high school, according to officials.

The gun found by police was “plastic”, Upper Darby Police confirmed on Twitter after an investigation.

There was no immediate threat during the lockdown and any potential threat has been resolved according to Upper Darby police.

The lockdown has been lifted according to school officials.

“Everyone is safe,” Upper Darby High School officials tweeted.