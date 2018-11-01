Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police have debunked several Facebook posts claiming that tainted Halloween candy was found in Middle Township Wednesday night.

Several unrelated Facebook users falsely referenced candy being laced with drugs and people being admitted to the hospital for treatment, police say.

However, Middle Township dispatch did not receive any calls about medical emergencies involving tainted candy on Halloween.

The department’s Major Crimes Unit conducted an investigation Thursday. Officials spoke to individuals who were identified as contributing to the posts.

The investigation concluded that the statements were false and were posted as hearsay from a third party.