BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP/CBS) — Officials in a central Pennsylvania borough are investigating after receiving reports of loud blasts and tremors in the area.

Bellefonte borough Assistant Manager Don Holderman tells the Centre Daily Times his office began receiving calls at about 11:45 a.m. Thursday from people who reported tremors that feel like an earthquake and hearing loud blasts.

The Bellefonte Area School District says in a tweet that schools in the district have experienced “tremors and loud noises” but classes remained in session.

Schools in our district experienced tremors and loud noises. It appears to be occurring near the high school, middle school and surrounding areas. We are safe and are continuing our school day as normal. We are also in touch with local authorities such as EMA for updates. — Bellefonte Area SD (@BellefonteASD) November 1, 2018

“We are safe and are continuing our school day as normal,” school officials added.

The U.S. Geological Survey says there was spike on a seismometer but there wasn’t enough data to get a good location of the event or to determine exactly what caused it.

Geophysicist Paul Caruso says the equipment can also register things like explosions from quarries or mines or mine collapses.

Two months ago, about 137 miles northeast of Bellefonte, Reading reported small earthquakes that shook the area.

