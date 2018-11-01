Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – As the month of November kicks off today we are looking at high temperatures that are 10 to even 15° above normal for the this time of year, as we rocket into the 70s this afternoon. The warm weather should likely stretch into Friday before we cool it back down on the backside of a cold front and low pressure system for Saturday and Sunday.

Rain will pick up tonight and it will be heavy at times especially in area in the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. Winds should pick up tonight as well, with the strongest gusts coming in closer to the shore and potentially reaching 30-40mph. Rain tonight is likely to stay pretty light everywhere except north and west of Philly where we could see anywhere from 0.5-1″ of rain.

Friday as a whole will not be a total washout but will still be damp and dreary and warm. It will feel more like a Spring afternoon than the 2nd day of November. The round of showers on Friday will generally stay pretty light until we reach the evening and overnight of Friday into Saturday. Another low pressure center will pass across the region Friday night bringing with it another round of heavy rain, this time the heaviest precipitation should stay south and east of Philly and South Jersey will be the wettest part of the region. Winds will stay strong across the entire area on Friday night and gusts could reach as high as 40mph once again on Friday night.

Saturday and Sunday will be much cooler than Friday with high temperatures only in the upper 50s as opposed to the lower 70s. Showers are the likely to continue on Saturday but should be very hit and miss and in general also very light. Most of the rain chances Saturday will be in the morning and tapper as we move throughout the afternoon. By the time the rain ends on Saturday, we should be looking at widespread amounts across the region in the 1-2″ range with areas of South Jersey that could push into the 2.5-3″ range for rain amounts. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 50s. By Sunday high pressure finally clears us out totally and we are looking for a sunny and chilly afternoon with highs once more in the upper 50s.