(CBS) – Christmas is coming to your radio starting the day after Halloween!

This year, SiriusXM’s extensive holiday music lineup features 16 commercial-free channels, including five available exclusively on SiriusXM’s streaming platforms. To kick off the festive season, several of the holiday channels start broadcasting Thursday, November 1.

The holiday lineup this year includes a Mannheim Steamroller Channel, featuring music by the band which is known for its blend of symphonic music and modern recordings of Christmas music.

One of the channels is a Hallmark Channel radio featuring Candace Cameron-Bure,one of the featured actresses in many Hallmark Holiday movies. Sirius says the channel keep listeners in the holiday mood all day and all night with timeless Christmas carols and music introduced by top network talent including LeAnn Rimes, Holly Robinson Peete, Lacey Chabert, Danica McKellar, Kellie Pickler, and more. Hallmark Channel stars will also open up about their personal yuletide traditions, share their own favorite songs from the season, and take listeners behind the scenes of their new “Countdown to Christmas” movies.

SiriusXM will also launch four new holiday music channels, including 70s/80s Christmas, Rockin’ Xmas, Holiday Chill-Out and Jazz Holidays, which subscribers are able to listen to online, on the SiriusXM app, and at home on connected devices, such as smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers, and more.