DEPTFORD, N.J. (CBS) — A grand jury has declined to indict a Deptford police officer who shot and killed a shoplifting suspect.

Sergeant Kevin Clements shot 36-year-old LaShanda Anderson of Philadelphia as she tried to escape officers on June 9.

She allegedly stole more than $3,000 worth of merchandise from a Marshall’s store.

Sergeant Clements was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.