BUCKS COUNTRY, Pa. (CBS) — A reported gas leak has closed two schools in Bucks County.

Central Bucks East High School and the Holicong Middle School are closed Thursday for the gas leak and related heating issues.

There are no further details, but the school apologized for the inconvenience on their website and their Twitter account as well.

Central Bucks School District says more information will be posted throughout the day on their website.