PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bigger is better, at least that’s what experts say when buying the right used car for your teenager.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety conducted a series of crash tests to compare what happens when smalls cars — new or old — crash with larger vehicles from the same manufacturer.

The smaller cars didn’t fare well.

Researchers say older, larger vehicles are often a safer choice than newer, smaller cars that cost the same.

Here are some of the used cars recommended by the IIHS:

  • 2013 and newer Volkswagen Passat
  • 2007 and never Volvo S80
  • 2014 and newer Mazda CX-5
  • 2005 and newer Volvo XC90
  • 2014 and newer Honda Odyssey

 

