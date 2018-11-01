Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bigger is better, at least that’s what experts say when buying the right used car for your teenager.

The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety conducted a series of crash tests to compare what happens when smalls cars — new or old — crash with larger vehicles from the same manufacturer.

The smaller cars didn’t fare well.

Researchers say older, larger vehicles are often a safer choice than newer, smaller cars that cost the same.

Here are some of the used cars recommended by the IIHS: