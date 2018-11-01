EGG HARBOR CITY, N.J. (CBS) – Police in South Jersey are investigating after a man and his cousin were allegedly attacked while trick-or-treating on Wednesday night.

It happened around 6:48 p.m. in the area of Philadelphia Avenue and Beethoven Street.

According to a family member, Daniel Peterson, 29, was out with his younger cousin when they were attacked by a group of kids.

“My cousin needs emergency surgery for his broken jaw and is covered in gashes while my nephew is in a neck brace waiting on results from a CT Scan and x-rays. They snuck up behind them and hit my cousin in the head with a pipe,” the family member said.

Both victims appeared to have suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries as a result of the assault, said police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Egg Harbor City police at 609-965-2901 ext. 4.