WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — The Diocese of Wilmington has confirmed that the Delaware Attorney General has launched an investigation into reported sexual abuse of minors allegations that date back to 1955.

“We welcome this investigation and are fully cooperating,” church officials said. The Delaware Department of Justice issued the subpoena for diocesan documents on Sept. 11.

The files requested by Matthew Denn, Delaware’s Attorney General, include documents on abusive priests including those that were made twelve years ago that named all known abusive priests at the time.

Church officials say there hasn’t been a “credible reported instance of the sexual abuse of a child by anyone in diocesan or parish ministry in over 25 years.” According to the Diocese of Wilmington, in previous investigations, the church cooperated fully and disclosed all reports of abuse received by the diocese.

“We are confident that with our safe environment and reporting policies and our continued vigilance, we will continue to ensure that our parishes and schools are safe and sacred spaces,” church officials added.

Anyone who has been sexually abused by a member of the clergy is being urged by church officials to notify local law enforcement.