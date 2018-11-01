Vedge. | Photo: Molly T./Yelp

1. Vedge

Topping the list is Vedge. Located at 1221 Locust St. in Washington Square, the vegan spot is the most popular plant-based restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,212 reviews on Yelp.

The dinner menu is divided into three categories: Vedge Bar, which features cold dishes and vegetable charcuterie; Dirt List, a selection of medium plates of seasonal vegetables; and The Grill, made up of larger, specially crafted plates.

Start with the applewood smoked tofu, black lentil vinaigrette and pickled red cabbage on toast and make your way to the smoked eggplant braciole with lemon salsa verde and cured olive. Dessert, cocktails and wine are also on offer.

2. V Street

Next up is Rittenhouse’s V Street, situated at 126 S. 19th St. From the owners of Vedge, this Asian-influenced vegan bistro has proven to be a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 630 reviews on Yelp.

Yelpers are raving about its Korean fried tempeh tacos served with radish kimchee and spicy sauce on its dinner menu. On the brunch menu, look for the Cuban coffee French toast with rummy bananas, guava butter and CocoWhip.

Yelper Sandeep D. wrote, “Definitely very appealing vegan fare. I love that the menu is short and every dish seems to have a lot of thought put in it.”

3. Goldie

Rittenhouse’s Goldie, located at 1526 Sansom St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the vegan and Middle Eastern spot 4.5 stars out of 335 reviews.

Goldie offers a select menu of falafel sandwiches, salads and fries. For dessert, there are tehina milkshakes, which are made from a sesame seed paste in flavors of mint chocolate chip, banana, Turkish coffee and plain.

Bubbles M. wrote, “I treated myself to the falafel sandwich, which was a toasty pita, jam-packed with a generous helping of perfectly fried falafel and silky, lovely hummus. The real standout, however, was the tehina shake.”