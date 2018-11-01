Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

AUDUBON, N.J. (CBS) — A car was vandalized with hateful Anti-Semitic messages in Audubon Tuesday night.

While on patrol, police found the message, “Stupid Jews Die!” written on the windshield of a car, according to Audubon authorities. The message was written in soap, with shaving cream also sprayed on the vehicle.

The car owner was not Jewish and did not feel like she was being targeted, according to police.

Authorities believe this was a random act by a juvenile or multiple juveniles on “Mischief Night.”

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact Audubon Police at (856) 547-0715.