PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Gunfire erupted at a Halloween party overnight, injuring two men.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. Thursday at the Lava Social Club on Castor and Knorr Street in Northeast Philadelphia.

Police say a man was shot in the stomach and another man suffered a graze wound to his head.

Both men are in stable condition.

Police believe an argument led to the shooting.

There’s no word on arrests at this time.