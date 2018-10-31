Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Women who know a West Chester University student who was charged with secretly filming women in bathrooms in three states are speaking out, fearful they could be potential victims.

Chester County detectives have received more than 100 calls regarding 24-year-old Joshua Yannuzzi and that number was confirmed by Chester County District Attorney Tom Hogan on Wednesday afternoon.

Some of the women who have called the DA’s office spoke with CBS3. Two of them say Yannuzzi was a regular at area theaters and playhouses and have known him for years.

“It would have been very easy to film me,” said one woman.

Hogan’s announcement on Tuesday sent shockwaves through their tight-knit circles.

Yannuzzi was charged in connection to videotaping 21 women. Detectives say he would tape his cellphone under bathroom sinks, would leave and wait for his alleged victims.

The alleged scheme came to an end earlier this month when a West Chester University theater student discovered the phone and turned it over to police.

Yannuzzi was a student there and has since been banned from campus.

The women say he often shared dressing rooms with them at theaters and playhouses around the Delaware Valley. They’re sickened over the possibility he may have secretly recorded them.

“I reached out to the detective. I’m sure he’s sifting through a whole lot of phone calls right now, because I know myself of at least five or six women who have called,” said one woman.

“I truly believe we are all easily victims at this rate. On a personal level, I’m very fearful I could be in those videos. I mean selfishly, how that will affect my life,” said another alleged victim.

Yannuzzi does not deny the allegations. He told reporters on Tuesday that he has a pornography addiction.