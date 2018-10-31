Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Americans plan to spend $2.6 billion on candy for Halloween this year, according to the National Retail Federation. But what Halloween candy should you buy?

According to a new ranking by CandyStore.com, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups is the best candy and Circus Peanuts are the least liked.

CandyStore.com looked at 11 years of sales data to find out what Americans like best. They also surveyed over 40,000 of their own customers.

Here are the top 10 treats:

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups Snickers Twix Kit Kat M&M’s Nerds Butterfinger Sour Patch Kids Skittles Hershey Bar

Here are the top 10 worst candies: