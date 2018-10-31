Filed Under:Local TV, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Americans plan to spend $2.6 billion on candy for Halloween this year, according to the National Retail Federation. But what Halloween candy should you buy?

According to a new ranking by CandyStore.com, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups is the best candy and Circus Peanuts are the least liked.

CandyStore.com looked at 11 years of sales data to find out what Americans like best. They also surveyed over 40,000 of their own customers.

Here are the top 10 treats:

  1. Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
  2. Snickers
  3. Twix
  4. Kit Kat
  5. M&M’s
  6. Nerds
  7. Butterfinger
  8. Sour Patch Kids
  9. Skittles
  10. Hershey Bar

Here are the top 10 worst candies:

  1. Circus Peanuts
  2. Candy Corn
  3. Wax Cola Bottles
  4. Necco Wafers
  5. Peanut Butter Kisses
  6. Tootsie Rolls
  7. Smarties
  8. Black licorice
  9. Good & Plenty
  10. Mary Jane candies
